Riparte il concorso fotografico WARS

L’associazione 46° Parallelo/Atlante delle Guerre e dei Conflitti del Mondo insieme a Montura, in collaborazione con InterSOS e Fondazione Museo Storico del Trentino lancia la seconda edizione del Concorso Fotografico WARS Wars and Revolutionary Stories. Dal 15 agosto 2021 sarà aperta la call sulla piattaforma digitale Picter per due categorie di immagini: fotoreportage di conflitto e racconti della pandemia di Coronavirus nel mondo. Due macroaree per raccontare con la fotografia la realtà del nostro pianeta. Alla direzione artistica del concorso si riconferma Fabio Bucciarelli. La giuria di questa seconda edizione sarà composta da Francis Khon – former AFP Photo Director, Kelli Grant – Director of Photography of Yahoo News, e Laurence Geai – fotogiornalista vincitrice di WARS 2019.

Si riconferma anche quest’anno l’impegno di Montura e 46° Parallelo per sostenere progetti originali di fotografi e fotogiornalisti. Un totale di 5.000,00 Euro destinato a premiare i vincitori delle due categorie a concorso. Le fotografie dei primi tre classificati per ogni categoria saranno esposte sulla piattaforma AtlantePhotoExpo e compatibilmente con la situazione di emergenza sanitaria sarà allestita una mostra con i migliori scatti.

Association 46°Parallelo/World Atlas of Wars and Conflicts and Montura, together with InteSOS and Fondazione Museo Storico del Trentino, launch the second edition of WARS Wars and Revolutionary Stories Photo Contest. From the 15th of August 2021 the call will be open on the digital platform Picter for two separate categories of images. Fotoreportages of conflicts and tales of the Coronavirus pandemics around the World. Two macrosector to report through photographs the reality of our world. The Artistic Direction of the contest will be entrusted again to Fabio Bucciarelli. This Year’s jury: Francis Khon – former AFP Photo Director, Kelli Grant – Director of Photography of Yahoo News, and Laurence Geai – photojournalist, winner of WARS 2019.

Montura and 46°Parallelo commitment to support original projects presented by photographers and photojournalists is confirmed. A total of 5.000,00 Euro will be awarded to the winners of the two categories.

The photos of the three best projects submitted for each category will be exposed on the online platform AtlantePhotoExpo and depending on the health emergency situation we hope to set up a physical photo exhibition.